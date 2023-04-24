ICZOOM Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IZM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 24th

ICZOOM Group’s (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, April 24th. ICZOOM Group had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
ICZOOM Group Stock Performance
Shares of IZM stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.22.
ICZOOM Group Company Profile
