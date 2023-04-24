Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Sweetgreen makes up approximately 0.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock remained flat at $7.35 on Monday. 514,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,536. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $818.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186. Insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

