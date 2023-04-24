Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 57,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,587. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

