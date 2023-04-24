Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) vs. Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Financial Contrast

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 6.68% 23.49% 13.23% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $5.34 billion 0.51 $356.95 million $10.64 7.72 Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hub Group and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hub Group and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hub Group currently has a consensus price target of $104.23, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 250.00%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Hub Group.

Summary

Hub Group beats Freightos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries. The company was founded by Phillip C. Yeager in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

