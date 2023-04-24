Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

