Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 737,696 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 737,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 517,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,245. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.