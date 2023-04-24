Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,373 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of SM Energy worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

SM Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,950. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

