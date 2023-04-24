Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 308,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,674. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

