Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,789 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Toast worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $592,327.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,582.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,394 shares of company stock worth $7,062,613. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.81. 393,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.