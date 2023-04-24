Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,135 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of EnLink Midstream worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.25. 140,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.