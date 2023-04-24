Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $15.51 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,508 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTH traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $31.30. 31,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

