Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. 913,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

