Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $172.00 at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.