Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 503,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 361,870 shares.The stock last traded at $28.53 and had previously closed at $28.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

