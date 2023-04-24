Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 5.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.37. 56,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 345,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
See Also
