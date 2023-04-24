Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.94 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00017801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $180.61 million and approximately $244,584.01 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,757.14 or 0.99950807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94056032 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $243,639.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

