Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3403 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HENOY stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $21.05.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

