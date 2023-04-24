Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

