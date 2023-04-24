HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $386.60

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $386.60 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

