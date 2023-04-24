Hedera 1-Day Volume Hits $26.83 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $26.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,078 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,077.601955 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06026491 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $23,464,806.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

