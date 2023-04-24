Head to Head Review: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) vs. Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) and Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hypera shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Hypera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -1.74% 7.57% 3.50% Hypera N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elanco Animal Health and Hypera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 1 5 1 0 2.00 Hypera 0 1 1 0 2.50

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.33%. Given Elanco Animal Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Elanco Animal Health is more favorable than Hypera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Hypera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.42 billion 1.11 -$78.00 million ($0.15) -66.53 Hypera $793.81 million N/A $251.25 million N/A N/A

Hypera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Hypera on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of a broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food Animal Ruminants &

About Hypera

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands. The company also provides dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. In addition, it offers nutritional and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay, Biotônico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo Química, Sodium Diclofenac, Hydroxyzine, Dipyron, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Mal Dexchlorpheniramine, Naproxene, Paracetamol, Simethicon, Loratadine, Omeprazole, Tadalaphyl, and Desogestrel brand names. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

