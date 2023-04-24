HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

