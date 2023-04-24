HC Wainwright Boosts MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $30.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

