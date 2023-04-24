Hawaiian (HA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HA stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

