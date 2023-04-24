Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 829,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,844. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

