Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.25. 554,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

