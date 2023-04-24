Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $361.97. 195,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

