Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 106,024 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,024 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises approximately 9.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $37,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. 5,589,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,878. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

