Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $327.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.53 and a 200 day moving average of $310.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

