Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $11.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Price Performance

HSC stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

