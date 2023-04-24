Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.64. Guild shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,068 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Guild Trading Down 3.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
