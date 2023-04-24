Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.64. Guild shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,068 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Guild Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guild Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

