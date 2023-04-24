Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 403631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

