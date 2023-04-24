Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $735.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

