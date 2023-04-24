Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 727,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,497,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. 205,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,322. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.