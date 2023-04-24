Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,038 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 119,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.