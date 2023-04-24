Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 934,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.