Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 546,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

