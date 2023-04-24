Governance OHM Price Hits $2,773.80 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,773.80 or 0.10007453 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $268,455.53 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.