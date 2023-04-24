Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 718,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the previous session’s volume of 148,798 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

