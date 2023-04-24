GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,224,900.00 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 122,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,622,491 shares in the company, valued at $96,224,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.
Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
