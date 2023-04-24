Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.82

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 313425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

