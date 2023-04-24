Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 600

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 602 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.67) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.15. 390,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.