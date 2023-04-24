GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $32.93 on Monday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 10.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in GitLab by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

