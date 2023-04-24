GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GenSight Biologics Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of GSGTF stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. GenSight Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GenSight Biologics (GSGTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.