GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GenSight Biologics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GSGTF stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. GenSight Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The firm also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. The company was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

