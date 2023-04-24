Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) EVP Catherine M. Vaczy Buys 20,000 Shares

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) EVP Catherine M. Vaczy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Genprex Trading Down 19.7 %

Genprex stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 1,014,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,989. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Genprex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genprex by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

