Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) EVP Catherine M. Vaczy Buys 20,000 Shares

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) EVP Catherine M. Vaczy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Genprex Trading Down 19.7 %
Genprex stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 1,014,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,989. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
- Intuitive Machines Keeps Space Exploration Ambitions Alive
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.