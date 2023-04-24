Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of GNCA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,873.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Genocea Biosciences
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.