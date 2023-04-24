General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.53.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,317.00, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

