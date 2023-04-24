Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
