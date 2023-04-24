Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 57,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 837,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

