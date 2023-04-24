Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.